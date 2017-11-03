Reaching out in Richwood

Holy Family’s Food Pantry Provides for Those Suffering Hard Times in the Community

Colleen Rowan Photo Father Ngoc Dang, SVD, administrator of Holy Family Parish in Richwood, is pictured in the parish’s food pantry.

By Colleen Rowan RICHWOOD—Every third Tuesday of the month, Holy Family Parish in Richwood opens the doors of its food pantry to those in need in the community. Housed in the former Holy Family School building next to the church, the facility has been in operation for almost a year with its shelves stocked full each month with provisions that some residents might otherwise go without. Richwood, home to roughly 2,000 residents along the Cherry River in Nicholas County, has suffered immensely in the last few years having been ravaged by the historic summer floods of 2016 and seeing its last grocery store in town close before that.

