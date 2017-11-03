By Colleen Rowan The Month of November is a special time in which Catholics pray for their deceased loved ones. Special Masses, prayer services and gatherings at churches and Catholic cemeteries will be held throughout this month across the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Rev. Mr. Doug Breiding, diocesan director of Catholic Cemeteries and director of Mount Calvary Cemetery in Wheeling, said that during November, the faithful should “Pray for their loved ones, in remembrance, by visiting cemeteries … attend Masses, pray various devotions, chaplets to the dead, all souls, as well as the rosary.” Catholic Cemetery Sunday is Nov. 5, and is a special day in which Catholics are encouraged to visit the graves of loved ones and to pray for them. For more information, one should contact his or her local Catholic cemetery.