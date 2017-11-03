WHEELING—A dedication ceremony for a new prayer labyrinth was held Oct. 11 at Mount St. Joseph in Wheeling. During the ceremony, Sister Ruthann Scherer, CSJ, welcomed and thanked the guests and donors of the labyrinth; the prayer was led by Anna Marie Troiani, executive director of St. Joseph Retreat Center; and a plaque unveiling was conducted by Cindy Albert, administrator of Mount St. Joseph. A reception was held following the ceremony. Funding for the labyrinth came from donations by the West Virginia Auxiliary of the Congregation of St. Joseph and Mike and Linda Ferns in memory of Mike’s mother, Margaret Grace Ferns. The new labyrinth is handicap-accessible and is located closer to the Mount St. Joseph building, replacing the current labyrinth that is located much further away on the hundred-acre property. The new location enables the sisters to have easier access. It will also be used by guests participating in programming or staying at St. Joseph Retreat Center, located on the property. The labyrinth was constructed by Duplaga’s Top Notch Landscaping and Supply.