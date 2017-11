Colleen Rowan Photo

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has welcomed its new director of Formation and Mission, Nick Mayrand. He began in the position Oct. 16, and is laying the foundation for the future of faith formation in West Virginia. “Starting out my goal is to meet as many people around the state as I can,” Mayrand said, “the people that we are here to support.”

