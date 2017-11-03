Bishop Murry of Youngstown Offers Keynote Address at CCWV’s Autumn Gathering

By Colleen Rowan CHARLESTON—Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) held its annul Autumn Gathering Oct. 27 at St. John XXIII Pastoral Center in Charleston with Bishop George V. Murry, SJ, of the Diocese of Youngstown as the keynote speaker. The evening began with Mass celebrated by Bishop Michael J. Bransfield in the chapel at the pastoral center with Bishop Murry and diocesan priests concelebrating. At the gathering that followed, Bishop Bransfield spoke of the importance of CCWVa and commended the organization for its work throughout the state. The Autumn Gathering raised a net total of $11,000 in support of CCWVa Western Region and statewide programs of refugee resettlement and immigration assistance and HomeCare which provides service to the elderly and adult disabled.

See full story in the Nov. 3 issue