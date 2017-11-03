Advent Mission for the Wheeling Vicariate St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Wheeling, on Dec. 1 & 2. Sponsored by the Department of Formation and Mission,“The Joy of the Gospel (Evangelii Gaudium) on the Proclamation of the Gospel in Today’s World: Dec. 1, 5-8:30 p.m. and Dec. 2, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The program will include video presentations from the Convocation for Catholic Leaders and a panel of people from different walks of life sharing what the joy of the gospel means to them. Free and open to all. Call Jeanne McKeets at ext. 374.