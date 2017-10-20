MORGANTOWN—Knights of Columbus, Council 1415 in Weston invites all to “An Evening of Christmas Celebration” with St. Patrick Parish in Weston, presenting the Festival Symphony Orchestra and Symphony Chorus at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the WVU Creative Arts Center, Lyell B. Clay Concert Theatre, Morgantown. The concert is a collaboration with WVU School of Music’s Community Music Program. Guest Soloists are: Janis-Rozena Peri, Mezzo Soprano and Father James R. DeViese, Jr., with the 83-member professional Symphony Orchestra and 100-member Symphony Chorus under the direction of Maestro J. Melvin-michael Collins of St. Patrick’s. “Gather with us in the effort of keeping ‘Christ in Christmas,’” Council officials said. “How good it can be to dwell in this special holiday season celebrating the Joy within the Octave of Christmas. Please come and attend. Be involved by increasing numbers in the audience for devotion of love for the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph. Come forth, one and all, and attend this celebration of the Joyous Season, designed to foster family life in our communities and share the importance of music in the church.” Tickets are available only through Nov. 6 from KOC Council 1415 and are $11 each. For tickets and questions: Call (304) 924-5610 or St. Patrick Church Office at (304) 269-3048.