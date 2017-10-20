WEST VIRGINIA—One of the most difficult things that many people encounter today is the helplessness that is felt when dealing with a loved one who is struggling with addiction. This is especially seen in parents who watch the devastating effects of addiction on their children. There is nothing a parent would like more than to “free” their child from the addiction that has taken over their lives. Sadly, loved ones often come to the point where they recognize that there is nothing on the natural or material level that can be done to help the one who is addicted. Thankfully, there is always something that can be done on the spiritual level for an addict, and that is to pray. This is exactly what one mother had in mind in composing “The Rescue Prayer.” After she lost her son as a result of drug addiction, she spent many hours before Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament. Those hours before the Blessed Sacrament inspired her to pray to rescue those who struggle with addiction and consequently inspired her to compose the “The Rescue Prayer.” It is her way of doing something for the loved one who is addicted; it is a way to give power to what seems to be a powerless situation. “The Rescue Prayer” is not limited to drug addiction, but could be used for alcohol, food, tobacco, pornography, sexual and any other addiction. However, with the current drug problem in West Virginia, it is particularly timely for drug addiction. It is a very consoling prayer for those who feel out of control. It is also very ecumenical insofar as many non-Catholics have found it very consoling and helpful. Every parish in the docese will be receiving 100 cards of “The Rescue Prayer” to be distributed. If more cards are needed please feel free to contact Father Timothy Grassi, pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, PO Box 300, Thomas, WV 26292 or by calling (304) 463-4488.