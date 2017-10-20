In response to the critical need of our brothers and sisters in Christ of the Diocese of St. Thomas—U.S. Virgin Islands following hurricanes Irma and Maria, Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has asked for each parish in the diocese to conduct a special collection Oct. 28 and 29 to assist in the relief efforts. The diocese was hit by two catastrophic hurricanes during September. All of the U.S. Virgin Islands felt the effects of both hurricanes—Hurricane Irma hit St. Thomas, St. John and Water Island while Hurricane Maria hit St. Croix. The area is still suffering from power outages and lack of communication as well as complete destruction in many areas. Special envelopes have been provided to your parish to make the giving process easier. Checks for the relief fund should be made out to your respective parish with “Second Collection St. Thomas—US Virgin Islands” on the memo line. “As we continue our prayers for the victims and first responders following these unprecedented events,” Bishop Bransfield said, “let us also spend time in prayer and discernment as we prepare for this upcoming collection. The wonderful generosity of the faithful of our diocese is a beautiful testament of our commitment to living out the values of Christ.”