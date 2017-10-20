By Colleen Rowan SOUTH CHARLESTON—“Faith, Hope, Love: Our Common Home” Social Ministries Conference will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in South Charleston Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The conference is free and is being sponsored by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa), Solar United Neighbors of West Virginia and Catholic Committee of Appalachia. “Our major goal is to hear stories from community members, and to be inspired to go out and continue the good work that has already begun,” said Kate Kosydar, Parish Social Ministry coordinator for CCWVa, who is helping to organize the conference. “We all have a role to play.”

The Catholic Committee of Appalachia, Grow Ohio Valley, Manna Meal, Christians for the Mountains and Try This WV will have speakers at the conference. Breakout sessions will cover an array of topics. Participants may choose one from each session—Session A: Home in the Web of Life and Social Justice & Local Food; Session B: Faith and Environment and Caring for our Bodies. “‘Faith Hope Love: Our Common Home’ will be part reflection/retreat, and part planning session,” Kosydar said. “We’re really hopeful for a good turnout so that we can put Pope Francis’ encouragement from his encyclical into concrete action here in West Virginia.”

The conference is based on Pope Francis’s encyclical, On Care of Our Common Home. “Pope Francis’ document is not only concerned with the environment, but also with our relationships to one another,” Kosydar said. “We’re being encouraged to live out the Gospel in a concrete way by caring for the earth, as well as our brothers and sisters near and far.” Donations are appreciated. Catechetical CEUs are available. To register or for more information, visit www.catholiccharitieswv.org and click Special Events and then All Events.