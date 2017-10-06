By Colleen Rowan WEST VIRGINIA—A Catholic Men’s Formation & Service Weekend Retreat will be held at Bishop Hodges Pastoral Center in Huttonsville Oct. 27-29. Sponsored and hosted by the West Virginia Knights of Columbus, the retreat is open to all men of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. The purpose is to provide participants with an opportunity to grow in their faith and do service work for the diocese, said Scott Nale, state deputy of the West Virginia Knights. “We are going to be doing service” for the Bishop Hodges Pastoral Center, Nale said. “The goal is to help them get packed up for the winter, whatever they need.” He also said that participants will be helping at Eden Farm, across the street from the pastoral center, with a crop of potatoes. The retreat will also include a faith formation component. “We have a couple really good talks coming from deacons that are really relevant to Catholic men,” Nale said. Rev. Mr. James Munuhe of St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town will present a talk on “Challenges of Raising a Catholic Family in Today’s Culture.” Rev. Mr. Thomas Soper of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Ronceverte and St. Charles Borromeo Parish in White Sulphur Springs will present “Faith Beyond Sunday.” Fellowship will be in the evenings, and work will comense during the day. Mass will also be celebrated, and there will be an opportunity to join the Knights of Columbus for those interested. Participants will be staying at the dorms at the camp. Attendees must bring bedding, linens and towels. The cost is $100 per person which includes event, all meals and bunkhouse lodging. To register or for more information, send e-mail to helginelson@comcast.net or call (304) 620-2965.