BRIDGEPORT—All Saints Church in Bridgeport will be the site of a free concert, featuring the renowned multi-Grammy Award winning group Chanticleer Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. The parish has received a grant from the Barbara B. Highland Fund For The Arts, for this concert, and is looking forwarding to this evening of ”great music.” Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its seamless blend of 12 male voices ranging from soprano to bass and its original interpretations of vocal literature, from Renaissance to jazz and popular genres, as well as contemporary composition. Chanticleer’s mission is to present choral music at the highest level of excellence and to encourage worldwide appreciation for the art of ensemble singing through live performances, education, recording and the creation of new choral work. Chanticleer has had the opportunity to sing in concert halls and churches in the world. There are no tickets or cost for this concert. Registration may be completed online at allsaintsbridgeport.com or call the parish at (304) 842-2283, ext. 10, so that the parish can make appropriate preparations. For more information go to chanticleer.org or check out the chanticleer channel on youtube.