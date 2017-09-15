Lynne Llewellyn Snyder Photo

Parishioners pray the Our Father during the Centennial Mass.

By Lynne Llewellyn Snyder

Members and guests of St. Mary Parish in Petersburg gathered for the centennial jubilee celebration with three days of festivities. The Mass for the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Mother, Sept. 8, was celebrated by Father Manuel T. Gelido, pastor, with former pastors Father Mario Claro, pastor of neighboring St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Franklin, and Father Giles LeVasseur, former pastor of St. Mary’s, concelebrating. The next day, there was a procession to St. Mary/Epiphany of the Lord Cemetery (site of the original church) in Kessel, where a memorial service honored deceased parishioners. Descendants from as far away as Florida and Gettysburg, Pa., participated in the procession. That afternoon a Mass of thanksgiving was celebrated at Epiphany of the Lord Parish in Moorefield, by former pastor of St. Mary’s, Father Richard Hite.“The history of the Catholic presence in the Potomac Highlands is as culturally and geographically diverse as the Catholics that worship there,” Father Gelido said at the centennial Mass the next day. He encouraged parishioners to “always be the living presence of God at this time, in this place.” In conclusion, he said, “The church will grow when it is open and hospitable to all people. Reject hostility, embrace hospitality. Be open-minded, open-hearted. Remembering the past helps us to prepare for the future.”Concelebrating the Mass were Very Rev. John S. Ledford, V.F., pastor of St. James Parish in Charles Town, Father LeVasseur and Father Hite.The festivities that followed included a luncheon on the tent-covered church grounds featuring a bulletin board of historical church documents. “It is great that all the representatives of the founding families are here to celebrate,” said Ruth Ann Columbia, Finance Council member. The gathering brought out desires to share family histories and Carolyn Streets Kitzmiller was proud to talk of Mary Magdalene Martin, her great grandmother’s talent of making the altar cloths for the church. “She and Joseph Martin, Mary’s husband were instrumental in building the church,” she said. The original St. Mary’s, located in Kessel, was dedicated in 1916. Construction of the new church was completed in 1918. In 1959, a house and land were purchased in Petersburg and renovated into a chapel and office. In 1970, it was decided to move the church building in Kessel to Petersburg. It was dismantled, relocated and reconstructed and was named St. Mary because the original church in Kessel had been dedicated to the Blessed Mother. In 1975, St. Mary’s became an autonomous parish with Father Hite serving as its first pastor. Today, the church is home to 60 families. An addition is planned for spring 2018. Maintaining the integrity of the humble little church is paramount to its pastor and parishioners. Father LeVasseur, who served as pastor for nearly a deacade, shared his joy at attending the centennial celebration. “Being able to attend two of the events … was a joy and a blessing,” he said. “The spirit, dedication, determination and desire of the founding families more than merits the honor and gratitude of the spiritual descendants who gather as a family of faith. Having had the blessing of serving as pastor for close to 10 years, I have seen those same qualities, that same spirit flourishing just as much today. And I am certain that, that spirit will be a source of strength and inspiration as rural parishes face the challenges which lie ahead. I know that if those who founded St. Mary’s a century ago could see how this community has cherished and stayed faithful to its legacy, they would be pleased and say, ‘Well done, good and faithful servants!’”