WEST VIRGINIA— Nominations for the Bishop’s Cross 2018 are now open and will be accepted until Oct. 13. Anyone is eligible to nominate an individual, a group, a couple or a foundation who has demonstrated dedication and commitment to Catholic schools over many years. Bishop Michael J. Bransfield will announce the 2018 recipients after Thanksgiving. The Bishop’s Cross will be presented to recipients April 22 at the Morgantown Event Center. The event is open to the public, and details will be shared after the first of the year. Since 1995, the Bishop’s Cross has been awarded to individuals and organizations who, through their lives and works, have demonstrated their commitment to the mission which underlies and motivates work in the Catholic schools of West Virginia. Candidates for the Bishop’s Cross should have contributed in some significant way over a period of time to the mission of a school or to some aspect of Catholic school education. While many individuals and groups merit recognition at the local level, Bishop’s Cross recipients should have made contributions to Catholic school education at a level that merits diocesan recognition. The recipients should be role models for others in the diocese to emulate. It may be helpful to ask, when considering a nomination, “How does this candidate stand out from the many other people who support our school and Catholic school education?” Some examples of possible individual candidates (and occasionally a married couple) are as follows (Note: Current employees of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston are not eligible): A teacher who has given generously of him/herself for many years and whose work reflects the highest standards of the teaching profession in a Catholic school, inspiring both students and colleagues. An administrator whose leadership has advanced the mission of a school and Catholic school education in general, creating an authentic Christian learning environment through care and concern for students, faculty and staff. A pastor whose dedication to the mission of Catholic schools and whose presence to the school and parish community is worthy of emulation and recognition. A parent or volunteer who has provided exceptional service to advance the mission of a school and Catholic school education in general. A staff member, custodian or secretary whose love of a school and efforts to serve the school go far beyond the ordinary. A benefactor or donor who has been a generous supporter of a school and has demonstrated ongoing commitment to the mission of Catholic school education. An organization whose contributions meet the same high standards as those listed above for individual candidates. Some past recipients have included the Sisters of St. Joseph of Wheeling, the West Virginia Knights of Columbus, the Sisters of the Poor Child Jesus, the Sisters of the Daughters of Charity, the Bernard McDonough Foundation, Wheeling Hospital and the Sisters of St. Joseph Health & Wellness Foundation. The nomination process can also be found at: www.WVCatholic Schools.org. Click on Bishop’s Cross. Bishop’s Cross recipients will be notified by letter from Bishop Bransfield of his/her/their selection around Thanksgiving. Principal, pastor and nominator will receive a copy of that letter. Following that, the recipients’ names will be published on the Department of Catholic Schools website (http://wvcatholicschools.org/dinner/) and in The Catholic Spirit. For more information, contact Donna Clark at (304) 233-0880, toll free: (888) 434-6237, ext. 315, or by e-mail to dclark@dwc.org.