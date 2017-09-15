By Colleen Rowan CHARLESTON—The Serra Club of Charleston will present an uplifting program on Christian marriage Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in South Charleston featuring EWTN personality Teresa Tomeo and her husband Rev. Mr. Dominick Pastore speaking on their best-selling book “Intimate Graces: How Practicing the Works of Mercy Brings Out the Best in Marriage.” “It’s quite simply walking through mercy between husband and wife and how important it is to hold each other up,” Charleston Serran Maria Rendinell said of the book. “In this day of divorce and families fighting to stay together, I think we need all the support we can get.” The program, she said, will be a great gathering for married couples to enjoy. The Serra Club of Charleston, she said, wanted to offer the program to married couples because they are in an important vocation. “With marriage in such crisis these days,” she said, “we are in hopes of finding ways of strengthening marriage. Serra is about vocations, and marriage is an extremely important vocation. Many people forget that.” Following the Tomeos’ talk, a reception with hors d’oeuvres will be held. The program will offer an array of prizes for married couples to win: A romantic couples getaway to Adventures on the Gorge in Fayetteville, including a one-night stay in a deluxe cabin, dinner and breakfast at Smokey’s; a romantic homemade Italian dinner for two prepared in their home; a $100 gift certificate; as well as signed copies of “Intimate Graces.” Teresa is a bestselling author and syndicated Catholic talk show host. Her weekday radio program, Catholic Connection, a co-production of Ave Maria Radio and EWTN, the global Catholic radio network, is heard daily on more than 500 stations worldwide, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Her TV show, The Catholic View for Women, is seen twice weekly on EWTN. She also is a columnist and special correspondent for OSV Newsweekly. She was named a Vatican conference speaker and conference delegate and spoke at the 2013 conference the “Rights of the Family and the Challenges of the Contemporary World” sponsored by the Pontifical Council for the Family. She also participated in the Vatican Women’s Congress in 2008. Ordained a deacon in the Archdiocese of Detroit in 2012, Deacon Pastore ministers to couples at retreats, pilgrimages and conferences. He serves as a deacon at St. Isaac Jogues Church in suburban Detroit. Pastore has a master’s degree in pastoral studies from Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit. He is vice president and senior electrical engineer for SmithGroupJJR in Detroit, where he’s been employed since 1980. He is a knight in the Order of Malta and a member of the board of Mary’s Mantle, a Catholic home for pregnant and unwed mothers. Rendinell and her husband Dr. Michael Tupta, who is also a member of Charleston Serra, are host couples for the program. These couples attend the program together and pray. Host couples for the program and the year they were married are as follows: Jun and Elana Cendana, 1959; John and Arlene Hanna, 1965; Keith and Mary Jo Smith, 1965; Bob and Irene Galloway, 1967; Albert and Kathy Dery, 1970; Bill and Dorothy Sharf, 1972; Bob and Jennie Tyler, 1972; Reggie and Sally Smith, 1973; Will and Linda Bobinger, 1976; Tony and Tina Tallarico, 1980; Frank and Pat Fragale, 1983; Mike and Carla Guthrie, 1985; Tim and Cheryl Dipiero, 1986; Tony and Cathy Marks, 1988; John and Terri Blake, 1989; Jack and Ann Dever, 1989; David and Julie Miller, 1997; Eric and Nicole Milam, 2005; Michael and Maria Tupta, 2010; and Nicole and Lake Morehouse, 2017. Rendinell hopes many will attend. However, she said, “if you can’t come, please pray for us and pray for married couples.” The program is free. Register at: serracharlestonorg.ticketleap.com or visit the Serra Club of Charleston on Facebook. Childcare will be available on-site.