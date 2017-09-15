WEBSTER SPRINGS—Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) Webster Springs Office was the beneficiary of the Webster Springs Post Office’s third annual food drive, “Stamp out Hunger.” Nearly 2,000 pounds of nonperishable food was collected through the drive and was delivered to the CCWVa Webster Springs office for its food pantry. “It was certainly a blessing to be the recipient of this food,” said Tina Cogar, CCWVa Webster Springs Outeach coordintor. “Being in such an underserved area, donations are few and far between. We have benefited from this food drive for the last three years and each year we have been blessed beyond measure!” The drive was part of a nationwide effort. Letter carriers from the Webster Springs Post Office placed plastic bags and flyers at all of the mail boxes on their routes the week before. The flyer explained that they would be picking up food from mailboxes and that the food would then be donated to a local food pantry. In addition to the letter carriers making the pickups, the post office also had a large container sitting in the lobby of the post office for donations.