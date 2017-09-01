WHEELING—Wheeling Jesuit University spent the summer making upgrades to a residence hall and other facilities—work that improved infrastructure and enhanced safety throughout the campus. One of the projects undertaken was a ‘major renovation’ to Campion Hall. Bruce McColloch, director of Physical Plant, said, “Contractors spent nearly two months making upgrades to the three floors of Campion. The improvements were the first in many years.” Contractors replaced the heating and air conditioning units in each of the rooms, installed new flooring, lighting, wardrobes and dressers, upgraded the electrical system and painted the entire residence hall. “We’re pleased to make improvements to the hall. Our students deserve the best experience possible. This is part of our ongoing efforts to evaluate and enhance all student housing on campus,” said Dr. Dan Dentino, vice president of Student Services. A new roof is set to be done on Campion and a portion of Sara Tracy halls as well, McColloch added. In addition to this work, McColloch said exterior masonry work was completed on Acker Science Center and the grandstands at Bishop Schmitt Field, as well as installation of a storm water drainage system at Acker. Stucco work and painting took place along the façade of Donahue Hall this summer, he added. “We spent the summer doing a lot of upgrades across campus—some big like our work in Campion and some small like new hand rails outside of Swint. The projects undertaken were done to improve building infrastructure and to enhance student life around the campus. We have a few more projects to complete and we anticipate they will be finished in the next two months,” McColloch explained. Already completed in Swint Hall were installation of new emergency lighting and outside handrails. A new student lounge on the first floor of Swint is in the works and set to be completed soon. Dentino said for the past year students had expressed a need for an area outside of the residence halls where they could gather. “Swint Hall is the Wheeling Jesuit’s equivalent to a student union, so it made sense to create a nice lounge for students where they could build community, find fellowship, relax and have fun,” Dentino explained. “As such, we have partnered with the Student Government to determine how best to appoint the area and are working on this now. This is part of our desire to care for the whole person, and I think it will become a campus destination for our students.” Wheeling Jesuit employees also worked around campus in August pulling weeds, painting rooms and sprucing up flower beds. “I am grateful to the 40 employees who took time out of their schedules to give back to our university. This commitment to Wheeling Jesuit show that our employees, like our students, live out the Jesuit mission of being men and women in service to others,” said Dr. Debra Townsley, WJU president.