CNS Photo/Twitter/@caroleenarn via Reuters: Floodwaters surround Houston Aug. 27, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

A Letter from Bishop Bransfield

My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I have asked all parishes and missions in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston to take a second collection during all liturgies on the weekend of September 16-17, 2017, to support recovery efforts related to the historic flooding that has struck in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Proceeds from this collection will support the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA and will provide pastoral support and rebuilding assistance to impacted dioceses through the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

As we hold the victims and first responders in our prayers during these critical days, let us also spend time in prayer and discernment as we prepare for this upcoming collection. As we know from our own experience, it is the poor and the very poor that will suffer the most and are least able to rebuild their lives. I have witnessed many times the generosity of the faithful of our diocese as we come together to help our own families in need. Let us come together now to support our brothers and sisters in Christ who are suffering this horrible loss.

For those who wish to make a gift now, you may contribute online at https://catholic charitiesusa.org/

Please remember in prayer those who have lost their lives as a result of this flooding, as well as all those who are injured and lost their homes, cars, employment, access to food and water and to those who remain without electricity or are stranded.

Entrusting you to the care of Our Lady, Help of Christians, I am,

Most Reverend Michael J. Bransfield Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston