Sister Carol Hannig, CSJ

Sister Carol Hannig, daughter of the late Adolph R. and Ann Pappa Hannig, died at Wheeling Hospital on Wednesday, August 23, 2017. She was born in Wheeling on September 11, 1943, and attended St. Alphonsus Grade School and Central Catholic High School. She entered the Congregation of St. Joseph in Wheeling on September 7, 1961. Sister Carol studied at Alverno College in Milwaukee, Wis., for her undergraduate degree in music education and liturgical music. After teaching and being involved in liturgical music for four years at Wheeling Central and Cathedral Grade Schools and St. Joseph Cathedral in Wheeling, she attended West Virginia University where she attained her Master of Music Degree in Organ Performance while serving as music director at St. James Parish in Clarksburg. From 1982 until 1997, Sister Carol served as coordinator of music ministry at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Parish in Wheeling. During this time, she also served as diocesan coordinator for liturgical music and liturgical musician to the Bishop of the Wheeling diocese and taught many liturgical musicians. From 1997 until 2015, she ministered as coordinator of music ministries and organist at St. Mary Parish in St. Clairsville, Ohio. In 2011, she was appointed as coordinator of Sisters at Mount St. Joseph. Sister Carol served in formation work for the Congregation. She was certified in spiritual direction by the Haden Institute and in spiritual gerontology by the Johnson Institute. She was a founding member of the Diocesan Liturgical Music Commission and was a member of the Diocesan Art and Architecture Commission, the National Association of Pastoral Musicians, Delta Mu Theta (the National Music Honorary), and Spiritual Directors International. She was also involved in the Ministry of Loving Unity—gathering the Wheeling associates and served on a committee studying positive aging. In addition to her parents, Sister Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Steve, and her sister-in-law Kathy. She is survived by her brother, John, and his wife Chris of Wheeling; nieces: Kim Bonenberger and her husband Dan of Ann Arbor, Mich.; Amy Mehl and her husband Zachary of Twinsburg, Ohio; Mary Beth Kwak and her husband Brian of Buffalo, N.Y.; nephews: J. Michael and his wife Connie of Colorado; T.J. and his wife Kristy of South Carolina; eight great nieces and great nephews; and several cousins. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated August 26 in the Mount St. Joseph Chapel with Father Mario Claro as celebrant and Very Rev. Thomas Chillog as homilist. Interment was in the Sisters of St. Joseph section at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wheeling. Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregation of St. Joseph —Wheeling Center, 137 Mount St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, WV 26003.