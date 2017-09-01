CHARLESTON—The foruth annual LARCUM Conference (Lutheran, Anglican, Roman Catholic, United Methodist) will be held Sept. 11-13 at St. John XXIII Pastoral Center in Charleston. This year’s conference will focus on the 500th anniversary of the reformation with the theme “Our Respective Reformations.” Each judicatory has provided a speaker who will present two sessions. There will also be a question/answer session with a panel. There will be opportunities to pray, socialize and collaborate with colleagues and individuals from other denominations. On the first day of the conference, Bishop Matthew Lynn Riegel, S.T.M., of the West Virginia-Maryland Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will present “Reformation Is in the Eye of the Beholder: History, Mythstory, Historiagraphy, and the Lutheran/German Reformation.” Later that evening, Edward P. Hahnenberg, Ph.D., the Jack and Mary Jane Breen Chair in Catholic Systematic Theology at John Carroll University, will present “What Do You See? Catholic Perspectives on the Counter/Catholic Reformation.” The next day, Bishop Riegel will present “A Theological Crucible: Formation and Definition of Lutheran Theology through Conflict, External and Internal” and Hahnenberg will present “What Do You Say? From Conflict to Communion through Conversation.” For the Episcopal session, whose title has not yet been announced, the presetners will be Reverends Elizabeth and Mike Hadaway. “Methodism’s Theological Reformation: Personal and Social Holiness,” will be presetned by Rev. Dr. Ken Krimmel. The third day of the conference features a the presentation “Hymnody in the Methodist Tradition” by Rev. Frank Shomo. Registration begins at 1 p.m. Sept. 11, and the conference will end after lunch Sept. 13. The only cost for participants for the entire conference is $99 per person for double room occupancy (roommate must be listed), $119 for single room occupancy or $20 fee for commuter registration. Register online at http://www.dwc.org/larcum. For more information, call Brenda Snodgrass at (304) 342-0507 or send e-mail to johnxxiii@dwc.org.