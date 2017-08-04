By Colleen Rowan

WEST VIRGINIA—The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has announced the implementation of the pastoral planning process entitled Joining our Neighbors, which includes changes in all of the vicariates. The Weston Vicariate has been suppressed, and its parishes are now part of the Beckley, Charleston and Martinsburg vicariates. The suppression was effective June 21. The process also includes the suppression of and merging of parishes as well as changes in status of churches from parishes to chapels in the Beckley, Charleston, Clarksburg, Parkersburg and Wheeling vicariates—all of which will be effective this November. A complete listing of the changes is on Page 3 of the Aug. 4 issue of The Catholic Spirit.