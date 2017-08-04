MORGANTOWN—Religious life is not a fairy tale…being Christian isn’t either,” says Sister Therese Marie Iglesias, the featured speaker at the next Morgantown Magnificat inspirational prayer breakfast. “My vocation points to the fulfillment of the greatest romance that has ever happened in the history of the world: the romance between God and man,” she added. The breakfast will be held Aug. 19 at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown, where Sister Therese Marie will share her story of being torn between marriage and a vocation and how God led her to the religious life. Magnificat is a ministry to Catholic women, aiming to help women open more to the Holy Spirit and grow in holiness through love, service and sharing the good news of salvation. The cost is $20. Registration must be made by Aug. 12. Register online at magnificatmorgantown.org or call (304) 296-8950. No tickets sold at door.