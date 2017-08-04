Mass Celebrates Italian Heritage

Colleen Rowan Photo Father Justin Blanc, associate pastor of St. John University Parish in Morgantown, receives the gifts during the Mass he celebrated for the Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival in Wheeling. The Mass is usually held at the Heritage Port on the Ohio River, but was moved to the Cathedral of St. Joseph because of rain. Speaking in Italian at the begnning of Mass, Father Blanc welcomed all. At the end of Mass, speaking in Italian, he thanked the organizers of the festival for all that they do to promote and preserve Italian culture, “…as even those of us who don’t have Italian blood owe much to Italy since it has played such an important role in passing along to us our faith in Jesus Christ and still serves as host to the center of our Roman Catholic faith,” he said.