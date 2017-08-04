Catechetical Ministry Service Awards Call to Mind Idea of ‘Service’

Colleen Rowan Photo Pictured are the new catechetical ministry service awards that will be given this fall to catechists at the upcoming Christ the Teacher: Catechetical Ministry Dinners.

WHEELING—The diocesan Office of Formation and Mission has presented the new catechetical ministry service awards that will be given this fall to catechists at the upcoming Christ the Teacher: Catechetical Ministry Dinners. “The design is that of a pitcher which is meant to call to mind the idea ‘service’ and servant leadership,” said Tammy Flippo, formation associate for the diocese who is planning the dinners. “This is what Jesus himself demonstrated on the night of the Last Supper in washing the feet of his disciples. The ministry of catechesis is likewise a ministry of service based also on his command to ‘Go, to the ends of the earth teaching all that I have commanded you…’ (Mt 28:19-20).” The colors chosen, Flippo said, are for the most part based on those for typical wedding anniversary dates. The color green, however, for the Five Year pitcher, is based on the diocesan green color. The subsequent colors of blue and crystal clear are for 10 and 25 year anniversary dates. Ruby red is the color for 40 years and gold is the color for 50 years, therefore, the taller pitcher is a combination of these two colors which will be used for those celebrating 40 and 50 years of catechetical service. Each number on the pitcher has the docesan shield as the backdrop which is engraved in silver. The office is assembling a list of names of those who have reached each of these anniversary dates and will be published in an upcoming issue. “Since May of this year, we have been building a database of information (now closed) on all parish catechists serving within our diocese in anticipation of these dinners,” Flippo said. “Everyone who has input their information and who has reached one of these anniversary dates will be recognized with one of these awards. We would like to extend a very special thank you to our state’s own Blenko Glass company for their patient assistance as they walked us through the design process to create these awards.”