Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has made public the following appointments:

Father Thomas Gallagher is appointed pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Martinsburg, and St. Bernadette Mission, Hedgesville, with residence at the parish rectory in Martinsburg, effective Aug. 2, 2017.

Father Cody Ford is appointed administrator of St. Anthony Parish, Follansbee, and chaplain to West Liberty University, with residence at the parish rectory in Follansbee, effective Aug. 2, 2017.