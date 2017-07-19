Diocesan Official Appointments

Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has made public the following appointments:

In consultation with Very Rev. Quang Duc Dinh, S.V.D., provincial superior of the Society of the Divine Word, Chicago Province, Father René Gerona, S.V.D., is appointed pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Summersville with residence at the parish rectory, effective June 30, 2017.

In consultation with Very Rev. Quang Duc Dinh, S.V.D., provincial superior of the Society of the Divine Word, Chicago Province, Father Thien Duc Nguyen, S.V.D., is appointed administrator of St. Thomas Parish in Gassaway and Risen Lord Parish in Maysel with residence at the parish rectory in Gassaway, effective June 30, 2017.