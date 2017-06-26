Diocesan Official Appointments

Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has made public the following appointments:

Msgr. Kevin M. Quirk, J.C.D., J.V., is appointed pastor of St. Alphonsus Parish in Wheeling, St. John Parish in Benwood and St. James Parish in McMechen with continued residence at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling, effective June 21, 2017. This appointment is in addition to his current assignments as Judicial Vicar of the Diocese and rector of the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

In consultation with Archbishop Anil Couto of the Archdiocese of Delhi, India, Father Arul Anthony is appointed associate pastor of St. Alphonsus Parish in Wheeling, St. John Parish in Benwood and St. James Parish in McMechen with residence at the St. Alphonsus Parish rectory in Wheeling, effective July 5, 2017.