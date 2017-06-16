Sister Georgine Grabenstein, OSU

Sister Georgine Grabenstein, O.S.U., 99, died at Nazareth Home-Clifton, Louisville, Ky., on Friday, June 2, 2017. A native of Cumberland, Md., she entered the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in 1938 and was a member of the congregation for 79 years.

She served as principal of St. Francis de Sales School in Morgantown from 1968 to 1970 and of St. Joseph the Worker School in Weirton from 1970 to 1975.

Her years in ministry also included: principal of St. Francis of Assisi School in Louisville, Ky., and as a teacher in schools in Cumberland, Louisville, Omaha and Pittsburgh. She served as a pastoral associate at St. Leonard and St. Martin of Tours parishes in Louisville and as a volunteer at the St. Matthews Area Ministries in Louisville from 2005 until 2011. Sister Georgine earned a Bachelor of Science in education degree from Ursuline College of Louisville and a Master of Arts in elementary administration degree from Creighton University. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her community of Ursuline Sisters and Associates.

The funeral liturgy was celebrated June 6 in the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel in Louisville with burial in St. Michael Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters and mailed to the Mission Advancement Office, 3105 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206.