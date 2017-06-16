Martha Zinser Cramer, 93, of Williamstown died Monday, June 12, 2017, at Belpre Landing Rehab and Nursing Facility in Belpre, Ohio. She was born in Chillicothe, Ill., on February 13, 1924, to Ethel Hoffman and Ralph Arthur Zinser.

Martha graduated in 1943 from Huntington High School and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Williamstown.

She is survived by her children Donna Kay Politano (Victor); Thomas Lee Cramer (Linda); Father Harry Nye Cramer; Martha Ann Bledsoe (David); Herbert Jan Cramer (Kim); and Tamara Sue Ragalyi (Terry); 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jarvis Cramer; her parents; sisters, Ernestine Hardin and Virginia Pevic; brother, Ralph Clark Zinser; and great granddaughter, Sarah Allison Cramer.

The family wishes to send special thanks to the caregivers of Comfort Keepers; Belpre Landing Rehab and Nursing Facility; and Marietta Home Health and Hospice.

The service was held June 15 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home in Marietta, Ohio, with Pastor Elizabeth Campbell-Maleke officiating. Burial followed in Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown.