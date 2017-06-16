Diocesan Official Appointments

Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has made public the following appointments:

Very Rev. Carlos Melocoton, Jr., is appointed chaplain of Council No. 16530 of the Knights of Columbus for the current Fraternal Year, effective immediately. This appointment is in addition to his current assignments as associate vicar forane of the Clarksburg Vicariate and pastor of St. Luke Parish in Cheat Lake.

Father James R. DeViese, Jr., J.C.L., is appointed chaplain of Council No. 1415 of the Knights of Columbus for the current Fraternal Year, effective immediately. This appointment is in addition to his current assignment as administrator of St. Patrick Parish in Weston.