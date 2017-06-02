Our Lady of Fatima Shrine Being Built in Charles Town

By Colleen Rowan CHARLES TOWN—Construction is underway on the grounds of St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town on the highly anticipated Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, a $1.4 million project that is being fully funded through the Alfred and Barbara Braddock Foundation. The shrine is being built through the generosity of Tony Braddock, who started the foundation in honor of his parents, and because of his lifelong devotion to the Blessed Mother. See full story in June 2 issue.

Courtesy Photo Bishop Michael J. Bransfield is pictured with Tony Braddock at the groundbreaking May 20.