WEST VIRGINIA—Members of the 2017 graduating classes of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s seven Catholic high schools across West Virginia were collectively offered $25 million in scholarships. The newly graduated of Madonna High School in Weirton, Bishop Donahue Memorial High School in McMechen, Central Catholic High School in Wheeling, Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School in Huntington, Parkersburg Catholic High School and Charleston Catholic High School were accepted to 200 different colleges and universities and will be attending over 80 throughout the country this year. “I have been so very impressed with the Catholic identity and academic rigor of our seven high schools upon my visits this year. It is no surprise to me that the monetary value of the scholarships awarded is phenomenal, and the colleges and universities that accepted our students are of the highest quality,” said Dr. Vincent de Paul Schmidt, superintendent of schools for the diocese. “Our students are a great reflection of their parents’ desire for high academic achievement, social awareness and living faith-filled lives. The diocese is proud of our graduates, confident in their future and thankful that our Catholic schools played a significant role in their development.” This year’s graduates were accepted to a wide range of colleges and universities across the U.S. including: Coastal Carolina University, Concord University, Kent State University, Wake Forest University, University of Kentucky, Emory University, Thiel College, University of Chicago, Purdue University, Xavier University, Malone College, Duquesne University, Kent State University, University of Pittsburgh, Otterbein University, University of Dayton, Virginia Tech University, St. Mary’s College, Washington & Jefferson College, University of Maryland, Fairleigh Dickinson University, The Ohio State University, Wittenberg University, University of Tampa, York College, University of Miami, Hawaii Pacific University, Central Ohio Community & Technical School, Reed College, Vassar College, The College of Wooster, University of Southern California, Pennsylvania State University, Villanova University, Mars Hill University, Marietta College, The University of the Arts, Liberty University, Stanford University, Clemson University, University of Virginia, George Mason University, Seton Hall University, University of Maine, University of Oklahoma, Loyola University, Denison University, St. Leo University, The Catholic University of America, Auburn University, University of North Carolina, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of Toledo, McGill University, Washington State Community College, Furman University and College of Charleston. In addition, graduates were accepted to all military service academies. Several students will be attending the United States Naval Academy or joining the United States Marine Corps, United States Army National Guard, and United States Navy. Schmidt said that a number of this year’s graduates are also recipients of the West Virginia Promise Scholarship and will pursue studies in West Virginia at West Virginia University, West Liberty University, University of Charleston, Fairmont State University, West Virginia Wesleyan College, Alderson Broaddus University, Glenville State, Bethany College and Marshall University. Additionally, some members of the class of 2017 will be attending Wheeling Jesuit University, the state’s only Catholic institution of higher education.