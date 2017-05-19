MORGANTOWN—West Virginia’s Morgantown Magnificat chapter invites women from around the state to its next inspirational prayer breakfast, featuring Nikki Bruni, Pittsburgh director of “40 Days for Life.”

Bruni is a recent Catholic convert and wife and mother. She will share her story of how she strayed far from God in her 20s and 30s, but found her way back, and by getting involved in pro-life work. The breakfast will be held June 3, 2017, at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown.

Magnificat is a ministry to Catholic women, aiming to help women open more to the Holy Spirit and grow in holiness through love, service, and sharing the good news of salvation.

The cost is $20. Must register by May 27. Register online at magnificatmorgantown.org or call (304) 296-8950. No tickets will be sold at door.