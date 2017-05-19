CHARLES TOWN—This is the second year that St. James the Greater Parish in Charles Town is having the St. Philomena Medical Benefit Concert, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Father McGivney Medical Fund to help families battling cancer. The concert will take place June 10 at St. James the Greater Church.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the 2017 St. Philomena Medical Benefit Concert,” said Mark Guiney, co-host of Fishing with Dynamite Podcast. “Our podcast is really focused on showing the beauty and vitality of the Catholic faith, and how it can shine in the midst of darkness. That’s what this concert is all about: demonstrating how life can powerfully respond to sickness and death in a beautiful way. This is a great event for the whole family, and there is some great music and great surprises in store.”

“The St. Philomena concert last year was more than just a concert for entertainment,” said Shelly Davis, parishioner and youth group leader at St. James. “It was a total family affair and everyone involved was so friendly and helpful. The music was fantastic and the venue couldn’t have been more beautiful. I can’t wait to see what future concerts there will be to raise money for our community again. I’m glad to be part of a community that can come together in such a way to help others in this fashion.”

Irish band Scythian is headlining the concert. The band has played at World Youth Day events as well as fundraisers for the Little Sisters of the Poor in Philadelphia. The band also ranked as one of the top Irish bands in the nation. Tapping in to the local talent in this area, Christian band New Tides will be playing and featuring Lucia Valentine, who is a member of St. Agnes Parish in Shepherdstown and has recently released an album. St. James’ own homegrown bluegrass band, Santiago Mountain Band will be opening and will feature some of the youth who are part of the Holy Trinity Ensemble.

Ticket prices this year are lower than last year to allow more families to attend. Priests, religious and seminarians attend for free and can get a ticket by visiting the event website. To purchase tickets or make a donation please visit: www.radioheart media.com/concert.

Last year the concert featured Matt Maher, John Tibbs and Army of Me. Roughly 530 people set up lawn chairs and picnic blankets in the church’s natural amphitheater outdoors where a stage was set up for the concert. The beauty of the evening was magnified when the church’s stained glass windows lit up in the background as Matt Maher sang “Firefly.” Father Eric Hall, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Martinsburg and St. Bernadette Mission in Hedgesville, offered the opening prayer, and Rev. Mr. David Galvin, permanent deacon at St. James, offered a closing prayer at the end of the evening.