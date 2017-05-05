Very Rev. Mark Thomas Gallipeau, V.F., age 61, passed away April 25, 2017, after a short illness. He leaves behind his daughter Tracey, his parents Mary and Robert Gallipeau and siblings David, Stephen, Erik and Susan.

Father Gallipeau graduated from Franciscan University of Steubenville and then attended St. Vincent’s Seminary. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 3, 2006, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling by Bishop Michael J. Bransfield.

Following his ordination, Father Gallipeau was appointed associate pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Parkersburg. A year later, he was appointed administrator of St. John Neumann Parish in Marlinton, St. Mark the Evangelist Mission in Bartow and St. Bernard Chapel in Snowshoe, and was then appointed pastor in 2011. He also served on Presbyteral Council from 2009 to 2011. Father Gallipeau was then appointed pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Montgomery, and St. Anthony’s Shrine Mission in Boomer in 2013. That same year, he was also appointed as a vocations promoter for the diocese. In addition to these assignments, he also became pastor of St. John Parish in Belle and Good Shepherd Mission in Coalburg in 2014. Father Gallipeau was then appointed vicar forane of the Weston Vicariate and pastor of St. Brendan Parish in Elkins and St. Patrick Parish in Coalton in 2016. He also served as chaplain of the Knights of Columbus Elkins Council No. 603.

Prior to studying for and serving as a priest, Father Gallipeau also greatly enjoyed his years as a pro ski Instructor at Loon Mountain in New Hampshire and at Heavenly Valley, Reno, Nevada. Father Gallipeau was born on Feb. 15, 1956, in Natick, Mass., and also lived in Sudbury, Mass., and Groton, Mass., and graduated from Groton High School in 1974. From his early childhood he was known for his love of serving others and his love of outdoors. He was well known for his expert level performance as a Kayaker, a certified ski instructor of 30 years and a mountain biker.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Brendan’s May 1 by Bishop Bransfield with priests of the diocese concelebranting. Interment immediately followed at St. Brendan Cemetery. Anyone who may be interested in making a donation to Father Gallipeau’s last great endeavor, the St. Brendan building debt reduction fund, may do so by making a donation to St. Brendan’s Church, 181 St. Brendan’s Way, Elkins, WV.

Father Gallipeau will be greatly missed by his family, parish families and friends.