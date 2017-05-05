Priests Gather for Convocation

Colleen Rowan Photo

Bishop Michael J. Bransfield celebrates Mass, with priests from all over the diocese concelebrating, at the Convocation of Priests at St. John XXIII Pastoral Center in Charleston May 3. The bishop thanked all of the priests for their ministry and their care of the faithful in the Mountain State. He also recognized Msgr. P. Edward Sadie and Father Robert Park, celebrating their 60th anniversaries of ordination to priesthood; and Father Mario Claro, Father John Di Bacco, Father George Manjadi, Father David Schmitt and Father James LaCrosse, SM, celebrating their 50th anniversaries of ordination to priesthood.