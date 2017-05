The Catholic Spirit File Photo

Seminarians Martin Smay, left, and JR Buckley, right, are pictured with Father Dennis R. Schuelkens, Jr., director of Vocations and Seminarians for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, in Rome in 2016

By Colleen Rowan WHEELING—Seminarian Martin Smay will be ordained a transitional deacon for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston by Bishop Michael J. Bransfield at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling at 11 a.m. June 3.

See story in the May 5 issue.