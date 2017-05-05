Father Gallipeau Taken to Final Rest

Martina Hart Photo Taking Very Rev. Mark Gallipeau, V.F., to his final resting place at St. Brendan Cemetery at St. Brendan Church in Elkins are local Knights of Columbus, Bishop Michael J. Bransfield, family, fellow priests, religious and members of his parish community.

By Martina Hart

ELKINS—Bishop Michael J. Bransfield celebrated the Mass of Christian burial for Very Rev. Mark T. Gallipeau, V.F., at St. Brendan Church in Elkins May 1. Father Gallipeau died April 25 after a short illness. He was vicar forane of the Weston Vicariate and pastor of St. Brendan Parish and St. Patrick Parish in Coalton and chaplain of the Knights of Columbus Elkins Council No. 603.

See story in the May 5 issue.