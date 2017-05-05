Diocesan Official Appointment

Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has made public the following appointments:

Father John Chapin Engler, Jr., is appointed pastor of St. Brendan Parish, Elkins, and St. Patrick Parish, Coalton, with residence at the parish rectory in Elkins, effective May 10, 2017.

Father John P. McDonough is appointed pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish, White Sulphur Springs, St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Ronceverte, and the Catholic Center of St. Louis, King of France, Lewisburg, with residence at the parish rectory in White Sulphur Springs, effective June 21, 2017.

Father James Conyers is appointed temporary administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Parish, White Sulphur Springs, St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Ronceverte, and the Catholic Center of St. Louis, King of France, Lewisburg, with continued residence at his home in Lewisburg, effective May 10, 2017.

In consultation with Very Rev. M. Alex Ravindran, H.G.N., provincial superior of the Missionary Society of the Heralds of Good News, Father Soosai A. Arokiadass, H.G.N., is appointed pastor of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, Oak Hill, with residence at the parish rectory effective, June 21, 2017.

In consultation with Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil of Thamarasserry (Syro-Malabarese), Father Vincent E. Joseph is appointed pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Fairmont, and Holy Spirit Parish, Monongah, with residence at the parish rectory in Fairmont, effective June 21, 2017.

In consultation with Bishop George Pallipparambil, S.B.D., of the Diocese of Miao, India, Father Shaji Thomas Chennathu is appointed associate pastor of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish, Fairmont, with residence at the parish rectory, effective June 21, 2017.

In consultation with Abbot Aidan Gore, O.S.B., oliv., of Guadalupe Abbey, Pecos, New Mexico, Father Symeon Galazka, O.S.B., oliv., is appointed administrator of St. Vincent de Paul Parish, New Martinsville, and St. Joseph Parish, Proctor, with residence at the parish rectory in New Martinsville, effective June 21, 2017.

In consultation with Very Rev. Joseph Maleparampil, M.C.B.S., superior general of the Missionary Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament in India, Father Jeeson V. Stephan, M.C.B.S., is appointed administrator of Sacred Heart Parish, Chester, and Immaculate Conception Parish, New Cumberland, with residence at the parish rectory in Chester, effective June 21, 2017.