CLARKSBURG—Clarksburg native and Notre Dame High School senior Alexander Anthony Altenburg achieved an honor held by only a handful of students each year when he was admitted into four United States Service Academies.

Altenburg, Notre Dame’s class of 2017 co-valedictorian, was admitted to the United States Military Academy at West Point, the United States Naval Academy, the United States Coast Guard Academy and the United States Air Force Academy. Altenburg will attend the United States Naval Academy starting in June.

The process is much more extensive than the traditional college admittance process, as students are required to obtain a nomination from a United States congressman or senator in addition to the entrance process. This includes extensive paperwork in addition to an interview with each congressman or senator’s Service Academy Nomination Board.

Altenburg has wanted to attend a service academy throughout high school. Last summer, he attended summer programs at West Point, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy in addition to the Marine Corps Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy in Quantico, Va., and West Virginia American Legion Mountaineer Boys State at Jackson’s Mill. These programs helped to confirm his desire to attend an academy and later serve his country in addition to honing his leadership skills, adaptability to unfamiliar environments and physical ability.

Altenburg has been heavily involved with activities both inside and outside of school. He has served on student council and is a member of both the National Honor Society and Key Club. He earned three varsity letters in soccer, acted as captain of the cross country team and has also been a member of the varsity baseball, swimming and tennis teams. He is an AP Scholar and has completed eight AP classes. Within the community, Altenburg spearheaded a project which raised more than $5,000 for flood relief in southern West Virginia this past June. He is an active member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarksburg, where he serves as both an altar server and lector.