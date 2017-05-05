By Colleen Rowan

WHEELING—With a $1.8 million goal, the annual Catholic Sharing Appeal has begun with the theme “Give Your Hands to Serve and Your Hearts to Love” inspired by St. Teresa of Calcutta who spoke these words.

Heidi Sforza, assistant director of Stewardship and Development for the diocese, said that the appeal gives the faithful a chance to support diocesan ministries while, at the same time, support their parish. In the appeal, she said, the first 50 percent of the parish goal funds various diocesan ministries. All funds raised over the first 50 percent are returned to parishes, including every dollar over goal.

“When you make a gift to the Catholic Sharing Appeal, you’re making a gift to the diocese as a whole as well as your parish. In one gift, you’re able to reach out across the entire state reaching people through ministries, charities and Catholic education, but you are also able to touch the immediate needs of your parish.”

The appeal helps fund more than 20 programs and ministries in the diocese, which provide outreach, formation, evangelization, education and advocacy for thousands of families and individuals throughout West Virginia. Vocations, Formation and Mission, Youth and Young Adult Ministry and Communications and Marketing are just a sampling of the various ministries that receive funding through the CSA. Almost $15 million has been raised through the appeal over the years with $7.5 million of the total raised for parishes for needed projects.

See story in the May 5 issue