CHARLESTON—The Parent’s Right to Know Act, HB 2002, was amended in the Senate and passed on the last day of the session by a 28-6 vote. The House concurred a few hours later by a vote of 82-17. The bill closes a loophole in the 1984 law that allowed for a second doctor to okay a minor girl’s abortion without her parent’s knowledge. The bill still allows for a judicial bypass in abusive situations.

West Virginia now joins 30 other states with similar laws, most of which have been in effect for decades.

Additionally, the Telemedicine Bill, HB 2509, passed unanimously in the Senate April 4 after first being passed in the House March 6. The House vote to concur three days later was 96-4.

HB 2509 permits a physician to prescribe certain controlled substances when using telemedicine technologies. Because the Telemedicine Bill would have expanded abortion throughout the state, it was amended in the Senate to prevent long-distance prescription of drugs for the purpose of causing abortion.

Both bills will next head to the governor.