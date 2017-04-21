ELKINS—Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) will have its seventh annual Race for Hope Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk May 13 near Elkins.

The race has been an annual fundraiser for the Elkins Office of CCWVa for the past seven years. “One of the main goals for starting the race was to encourage healthy living in the community,” CCWVa officials said. “At the time it was established, there were no other competitive races in the area.”

The race takes place on the Allegheny Highlands Bike Trail north of Elkins. It starts at the Leading Creek Fire Department in Kerens with the half marathon runners following the bike trail north toward Parsons and the 5K runners/walkers following the bike trail south toward Elkins. The course consists of smooth, finely crushed stone surface. The race will start and finish at the Leading Creek Fire Department.

All racers who have preregistered by May 5 will receive a free T-shirt. Children 12 and under may participate free of charge and will also receive a free T-shirt if registered by May 5. All proceeds benefit CCWVa’s Elkins Outreach Office. Onsite registration will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Leading Creek Fire Department. Participants can also register online at www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org or pick up a registration form at the Catholic Charities Elkins Office.

CCWVa officials thank the presenting sponsors of the event—AES and Elkins Auto. “Your support allows us to continue to provide needed assistance to those in need in our community,” CCWVa officials said.

The Elkins Outreach Office provides basic needs assistance, utility and rent assistance, benefits enrollment assistance for the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and a food pantry.