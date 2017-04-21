WEIRTON—A memorial Mass for babies who died before birth will be held May 19 at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Weirton.

The Mass is being sponsored by the FertilityCare Center of the Upper Ohio Valley, Inc., and the Weirton Catholic Community Pro-Life Association and will be celebrated for all babies who died before birth whether by miscarriage, abortion or ectopic pregnancy. No distinctions will be made.

The sacrament of penance will also be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. This Mass is for anyone who has suffered such a loss whether recently or years ago.

In order that these children may be honored, members of the sponsoring organizations are asking that those interested RSVP by calling (304) 723-0478 or (304) 748-0688. All family members and friends are welcome.