Historic Catholic Church on Monroe County Tour

Courtesy Photo St. John the Evangelist Chapel, Sweet Springs

St. John the Evangelist Chapel, the oldest standing Catholic church in West Virginia, will be part of the Monroe County Historical Society’s Historic Sites and Garden Tour. The tour will be May 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and May 7, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Built as early as 1839, but completed and in full use by 1859, the church is located in Sweet Springs. The Extraordinary Form of the Latin Rite Mass, complete with chants and music, will be celebrated at the chapel at 2 p.m. May 7 by Father James Conyers, associate pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in White Sulphur Springs and St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Ronceverte and chaplain of the Alleghany Highlands Council of the Knights of Columbus. The council will be the host at the chapel during the tour. The Alleghany Highland Knights will lead the recitation of the rosary May 6 at noon with the ringing of the church bell announcing a time of worship in the chapel. Tickets for the tour are $20 and are available through Tomlinson’s Union Country Store (304) 772-5205 and for further information on the tour, call the Elmwood Estate and Bed and Breakfast at (434) 422-0258. The Alleghany Highlands Knights of Columbus will lead the recitation of the rosary in the chapel each Sunday in June at 5 p.m. and on Memorial Day at 4:30 p.m. at the newer of the two cemeteries associated with the chapel. Mass is offered at the chapel Aug. 15 each year at 6 p.m. for the feast of the Assumption and an ice cream social follows the Mass on the grounds. Other Masses and services are offered as announced. In Greenbrier County, the first of six first Saturday devotions and daily Masses will be held in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary near Williamsburg at 10:30 a.m. May 6, followed by a covered-dish lunch. The church, located on Catholic Church Road, four miles west of Frankford and US 219 off the Williamsburg Road, is the oldest Catholic church building in Greenbrier County, built in 1901 to serve the Irish and Polish residents of the area. While it never had a priest of its own, it has been a part of the parishes of St. Catherine of Siena and Sacred Heart in Rainelle and the Catholic churches in the Greenbrier Valley. The Knights still lead the recitation of the rosary on Memorial Day each year at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery nearby and assist with the first Saturday devotions and lunch.