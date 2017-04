A colorful Morgantown sunset gave the blessing of the Easter fire a beautiful background at the Easter Vigil at St. Francis de Sales Parish. As his parishioners look on, Msgr. Anthony Cincinnati, S.T.D., V.E., pastor of the parish, prepares to light the paschal candle. A total of 31 people came into full communion with the church at the parish’s vigil, which was attended by 460 people.