WHITESVILLE—Catholic Charities West Virginia’s (CCWVa) Western Region will host its fourth annual Health and Wellness Expo in Whitesville April 28.

The expo will feature information from various agencies and experts on improving one’s health. Free health screenings will also be available for attendees.

The expo is free and open to the public and will be held at the Whitesville Salamy Memorial Building from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Last year, one of the attendees, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she discovered important information regarding her health.

“I went to the expo for the first time in 2015. I had no health insurance, so when I saw that I could get my blood sugar checked for free, I was pretty excited,” she said. “The expo set the wheels in motion for me to find out that I am a diabetic. Now, the rest is up to me.”

CCWVa officials encourage residents from Boone and Raleigh counties and surrounding areas to attend this free event to receive valuable resources and information about their health.

For the first time this year, free mammogram screenings will be available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Registration and a doctor’s referral are required.

A local pharmacy will also be at the event to answer questions about prescriptions. Door prizes and refreshments will be available.

For more information, individuals may contact Sue Pauley at (304) 854-1043.