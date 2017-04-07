By Colleen Rowan

CHARLESTON—The third installment of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston’s PACE (Parish Administration & Collaborative Education) is set to be held April 25-26 at St. John XXIII Pastoral Center in Charleston.

The conference will include five tracks: ParishSOFT & General Administration, Marketing & Technology, Pastoral & Formational, Development & Mission Advancement and Financial Management & Reporting. Participants will have the opportunity to choose from more than 20 breakout sessions.

Chad Carter, chancellor of the diocese, organizes the conference and said that it provides participants with not only the educational element, but also an opportunity to connect with fellow Catholics from around the state.

“We’ve had attendance between 100 to 140 people at each of the PACEs thus far,” Carter said. “People from all over the diocese, parishes large and small. I think it has appealed to members of parish staff, certainly for the training element. That was one of our main reasons for having it, to offer training in day to day activities, procedures, processes that they should be doing in their parishes; to provide them with some help on better ways to do those activities, to be more efficient, to make them aware of new products or techniques that are out there.”

Another reason, Carter said, was to encourage people across the state who do similar jobs to get to know one another “… letting people in the south get to know people in the north and from the west to the east,” Carter said. “I think that’s been very helpful.”

The prayer component, Carter noted, is one on which he receives positive feedback. PACE includes the celebration of Mass, liturgy of the hours, morning prayer and Taizé prayer.

“The PACE Conference was a great experience,” said Courtney Coleman, secretary at St. Michael Parish in Wheeling, who attended a previous PACE. “I was able to improve my skills in ParishSOFT and church record keeping. Being there for two days gave me the opportunity to network with people all over the state who are responsible for doing the same job within their parishes. We were able to share ideas and methods to take to our individual parishes when we returned. I was especially touched by the Taizé service. It gave me the sense of togetherness with people who have dedicated their time and service to the Catholic faith. I am blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of something so special.”

“We found PACE to be very helpful in understanding the new software systems and in receiving tips in person from the staff that we, in the Eastern Panhandle, deal with mostly over the phone and through e-mail,” said Paul and Elaine Guttman of St. Bernadette Mission in Hedgesville. “As a result of PACE, thanks to Heidi Sforza (assistant director of Stewardship and Development for the diocese), St. Bernadette Catholic Community is now on Facebook. PACE is a great place to network with attendees from other churches to discuss their experience with new systems. After attending the daily sessions, the evening prayer service with its beautiful music and time for reflection completes an informative and spirit-filled day.”

Registration is $35 per participant (includes meals). Participants are responsible for lodging. Lodging is available at the pastoral center and the diocese has agreements with local hotels. More information about PACE, registration and lodging may be found at www.dwc.org.