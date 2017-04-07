Father Edward M. Bell, 79, of Parkersburg died Wednesday March 29, 2017 at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in New Martinsville, a son of the late Samuel and Angela Veronica (Padovini) Bell.

Father Bell received a Master of Divinity Degree from St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore and was ordained a priest May 23, 1964, by Bishop Joseph H. Hodges at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling. He served as the guidance counselor at Central Catholic High School in Wheeling and associate pastor at Corpus Christi Parish in Wheeling from 1964-1966. He was principal at Madonna High School in Weirton from 1966-1971. Father Bell served as the guidance director/spiritual director at St. Joseph Preparatory Seminary in Vienna from 1971-1980 and director of the St. Joseph Pastoral Center in Vienna from 1976-1981. He was the vicar forane of the Parkersburg Vicariate from 1980-2004. Father Bell was the pastor of St. Margaret Mary Parish in Parkersburg from 1980-2004 and was involved with Parkersburg Catholic High School and Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School for those 24 years. He retired from active ministry in June 2004. From 2004-2012 he was auxillary help at Holy Family Parish in Hilton Head, S.C., and returned to Parkersburg in 2012.

He is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, and other family.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters Elizabeth Jean DeProspero and Frances Park.

Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Francis de Sales Church in Morgantown with Bishop Michael J. Bransfield as celebrant, Msgr. Donald E. Horak as homilist, and priests of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston concelebrating.

During this Lenten season, in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Diocesan Priests Retirement Fund or Mathew 25 Fund both through St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.