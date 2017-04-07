Catholic Schools’ Leaders, Students Honored

Bishop Bransfield presented the Bishop’s Cross (a replica of the late Bishop Bernard W. Schmitt’s pectoral cross) to those who have demonstrated, in extraordinary ways, their commitment to the mission of Catholic education in West Virginia. The recipients this year were Msgr. Joseph Peterson, pastor of St. Michael Parish and School in Wheeling; Mary Ann Glusich, volunteer and School-Based Health coordinator, Corpus Christi School and St. Vincent de Paul School, both in Wheeling; David Maurer, athletic director and teacher at Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg; Gail McDowell, teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington; and Donna Smith, volunteer at Parkersburg Catholic High School and Elementary School.Golden Apple Award recipients Bill Mehle and Shelly Kraus (center) are pictured with Bishop Bransfield and Dr. Vincent de Paul Schmidt, superintendent of Catholic schools, at the Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools in Morgantown. Principals then presented the Aquinas Medal, the highest honor a student can receive from the diocese. The medals were awarded to 28 students, one from each diocesan Catholic school and Wheeling Jesuit University. It is presented to students who exemplify the ideals of Catholic education—faithful discipleship; excellence in learning; leadership; and service to school, parish and community. High school principals also presented the St. Sebastian Medal to two high-achieving student athletes from their schools and WJU. The medal is presented to athletes who exhibit sportsmanship, teamwork and academic excellence and who show respect for their schools, classmates, teammates, opponents, parish and community.

See story in the April 7 issue.

Colleen Rowan Photo